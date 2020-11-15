Season Of The Hunt Returns To Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie has released new details to players for the epic return of Season Of The Hunt to Destiny 2: Beyond Light. If you're not aware of what happens in this mode, followers of Xivu Arath seek to seize power for some unknown purpose that's really never explained but we're sure we'll get one. Guardians will have to work with Spider to hunt down new villains and take them out, all while piecing together why Xivu is gathering recruits to her side. It's a fun little adventure that's not for the weak of skill as you will basically be diving into what feels like an endless supply of enemies who do not like that you're trying to invade their clubhouse. All joking aside, this is one of the better modes to play in the game and there's a lot of rewards that some with it. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as the hunt has already begun.

Season of the Hunt brings with it a new power level cap and a new artifact with new mods and combat enhancements. Season of the Hunt will run from 10 November until 9 February, and the Season Mission will begin on 17 November. Players will be able to hunt followers of Xivu Arath in a new Season-specific activity. During the holiday period in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Dawning seasonal event will also return, and Guardians will be able to deliver cookies across the galaxy once more. This year, new recipes will be available to deliver to old and new friends, giving players event packages and a new weapon. In addition, Season of the Hunt will have a plethora of new activities and gear: • Hawkmoon Exotic Quest.

• New weapons for Trials of Osiris.

• New ritual armor sets.

• New Season Pass and rewards.

• New universal armor ornaments.