Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs

Secretlab has partnered with The Pokémon Company to help celebrate the franchise's 25th Anniversary with a pair of new gaming chairs. As you can see here, the Titan Evo 2022 design is getting a pair of new additions in the form of a Pikachu and a Charizard design, both of which come with some cool features as you have their Pokedex numbers embroidered on the sides along with a pair of Pokéballs, as well as some fin design work on the leather along the edges. This is basically a must-own if you're a fan of the games, especially if either of these were your main growing up. The chair designs officially go on sale today at the link above, as we have an extended quote from one of the company's co-founders about the impact of Pokémon and their thoughts on working with them.

"Since I was a kid, I've been a huge fan of Pokémon. Like many others, I grew up collecting Pokémon trading cards and merchandise and spending countless hours in almost every new title that's been released over the years — I still enjoy it immensely up till today," said Alaric Choo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Secretlab. "There's just something about the companionship in battles that's always drawn me in, and the same has defined the childhood of an entire generation. 25 years is an amazing milestone and everyone around me would know that Pikachu is a staple presence around me, be it in my office or my car. I even had this giant Pikachu plushie in my office to keep him right next to me while working. We've always aspired to create special edition chairs for our favorite games and with the many brainstorm sessions that take place in my office, next to Pikachu, it was a no brainer that Pokémon should one day get a chair of their own!"

"With the 25th anniversary of Pokémon happening this year, it was the perfect opportunity for us to pay tribute to the franchise that has grown into a cultural phenomenon. Up till today, it continues to enchant both old and new fans with its TV shows, movies, and abundance of games. This collection has been a dream come true. I hope it'll bring fellow Trainers on a nostalgic journey back to their days of catchin' 'em all."