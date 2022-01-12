Secretlab Reveals New Monster Hunter Lumbar Pillow

Secretlab revealed a brand new addition to their lumbar pillow line as they've partnered with Capcom for a Monster Hunter design. The two companies have already worked with each other in the past on an awesome item as they came together for the Monster Hunter gaming chair on their 2022 design. Which you can see in the photo down below. This time around they're completing the ensemble with a special lumbar pillow made just for the chair, or if you wish, to purchase on its own for whatever chair you may already own. As you can see from the design here, they went for a cream and tan color scheme that has a cartoon version of Airou from the series front and center surrounded in brown and orange triangles. Along the sides they have embroidered images from images in the series.

As is the design from previous models they have released from other franchises, each pillow is made from dense premium memory foam that has been molded to the shape of your lower back in order to provide the best possible comfort every time you sit down. The top of it has a soft velour cover to add to that comfort. The pillows will go up for pre-order today with a yet-to-be-announced shipping date, but like previous pillows, they will be on sale for $59. This is basically one of those cute must-own items for obsessed Monster Hunter fans. If you can't go all-in on one of their gaming chairs, this is one of those nice substitutions that will provide a bit of comfort throughout the day at work or at home. You can pre-order the pillows at the link above.