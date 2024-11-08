Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair

Secretlab Reveals New SKINS Lite Collection With Several IPs

Secretlab has expandsed their SKINS line for their line of gaming chairs with the all new SKINS Lite Collection, offering a cheaper option

Article Summary Secretlab launches SKINS Lite, offering lightweight, cost-effective chair designs.

Enjoy ergonomic precision with stretchable SKINS Lite for Secretlab Titan Evo chairs.

New designs include themes from Arcane, World of Warcraft, and Dragon Ball Z.

Explore diverse collections, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Naruto Shippuden.

Secretlab has revealed a brand new addition to their SKINS line as they now have an all-new SKINS Lite Collection for you to decorate your gaming chair. Essemntially this line is much like their main line, only with a more lightweight stretchable material that will cost you less than the more sophisticated line. Essentially giving you the same thing to a degree, only cheaper, and with an array of IPs the currently make SKINS designs for to choose from. We have more details below as they are available now on their website.

Secretlab SKINS Lite

The intention for Secretlab SKINS (SoftWeave) and now, Secretlab SKINS Lite, is simple: to help our fans protect their Secretlab chair and keep it looking like new, while also allowing them to refresh the look of their existing chair. Having to commit to just one design for your chair is now truly a thing of the past. Secretlab SKINS Lite is designed to give the same indistinguishable form and fit on your Secretlab Titan Evo Series chair, so you'll forget it's even on. Every ergonomic curve also remains as pronounced as ever, allowing you to rest comfortably throughout the day. Developing our own materials in-house has allowed us to have complete control over every pixel and color. These capabilities have expanded with Secretlab SKINS Lite. Like a blank canvas taking to paint, Secretlab SKINS Lite captures each motif, pattern, and gradient with absolute precision, allowing us greater freedom to create Special Edition masterpieces in more detail.

Our Arcane Collection takes inspiration from the world within the Emmy-winning animated series with two new designs featuring sisters Jinx and Vi — must-haves to get ready for the hotly-anticipated final season. Celebrate two epic decades of World of Warcraft with our expanded World of Warcraft Collection that brings Illidan Stormrage and The Lich King to life. Switch up the look of your Secretlab Titan Evo with these new designs and delve into the subterranean depths of Azeroth in The War Within in style. With our expanded Dragon Ball Z Collection, fans can look forward to a vibrant Goku-inspired design and a limited quantity piece for Vegeta — specially created for the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball. Together, these immortalize their iconic rivalry through the ages. The growing line of Secretlab SKINS Lite is also available in several of our existing bestselling collections, including Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Naruto Shippuden, and Star Wars.

