Sedap! Releases Free Demo For Steam's Cooking Fest

Head off on a co-op cooking journey in Sedap! as the developers have released a free demo on Steam for you and a friend to play today

Article Summary Try the free demo of Sedap! on Steam, a cooking-combat adventure game set in a Southeast Asian fantasy world.

Team up in co-op mode to cook dishes, hunt beasts, and explore Khaya Island's unique biomes and challenges.

Play as Som, the Cooker, or Gon, the Hunter, and fill the Makanomicon with delicious Southeast Asian recipes.

Collect Charms, Weapons, and Utensils to upgrade skills and tackle the culinary challenges ahead on Khaya Island.

Indie game developer and publisher Kopiforge has released a free demo for their upcoming cooking title Sedap! today. This is a co-op cooking-combat adventure in which you and another player will collaborate in the middle of a chaotic kitchen while heading off into an unexplored world for a different kind of culinary journey. The two of you will create unique delicacies through a fantasy reimagination of Southeast Asia, which is where you'll find all the ingredients you'll need along the way. The demo is live right now on Steam while we have more info for you here.

Sedap!

Sedap! is a cooking-combat adventure where players work together to cook and serve scrumptious Southeast Asian dishes. Embark on an exciting culinary journey as you venture into the enigmatic Khaya Island while whipping up delectable delicacies. Collaborate and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia! The game can be played single player or with a friend via local co-op.

Explore, Hunt, and Cook!: Forge your culinary adventure either solo, or with a friend! Explore each level to obtain ingredients and prepare food orders, facing fearsome beasts and dangerous hazards along the way.

Play to Your Strengths!: Whip up dishes as Som, the Cooker, or battle fearsome creatures while foraging for food as Gon, the Hunter. It'll take your combined effort to keep your business up and running!

Adventure in a Vibrant World!: Venture through a rich and unique Southeast Asian-inspired fantasy world, hone your culinary skills, and unearth the mysteries of Khaya Island. The island boasts a variety of vastly different biomes, each with their own food, cooking methods and unique wildlife for players to enjoy.

Complete the Makanomicon: Prepare a wide range of popular dishes enjoyed in Southeast Asia, such as pineapple fried rice, chicken rice, banh mi and even bubble tea! Fill up the Makanomicon, a legendary recipe book, as you discover and master cooking each dish! There's a ton of dishes waiting to be served up in each level.

Upgrade your Gear: Equip yourself with Charms, Weapons, and Utensils as you face the challenges that lie ahead on Khaya Island.

