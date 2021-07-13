SEGA Announces Company Of Heroes 3 With Pre-Alpha Preview

SEGA along with Relic Entertainment announced Company Of Heroes 3, the latest game in the franchise will be coming in 2022. The game will be headed into battle in what appears to be a World War I battler, taking a much different approach to the game than previous incarnations of the series. The company also revealed that players who join Relic's CoH-Development program can expect an early glimpse at the campaign experience. If they sign up and link their Steam account today, they will have access to the Pre-Alpha Preview until 2nd August at 7pm PT. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer for it as well.

Company Of Heroes 3 is bringing the series' intimate boots-on-the-ground storytelling to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. The Mediterranean is a place of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas. On this new frontline, intelligence trumps speed.

In Company Of Heroes 3, the critically acclaimed Company of Heroes gameplay has been enhanced with authentic new features, making for the deepest tactical experience to date – all powered by the Essence Engine 5, the latest evolution of Relic's proprietary real-time strategy technology. On the Dynamic Campaign Map, players command ground, air and naval forces and build supply lines as they lead the Allies' campaign to retake mainland Italy from the entrenched Axis forces. The long-term choices you make here will affect not only the battles you fight, but the story of the war itself.

In single-player modes, Full Tactical Pause gives players a new level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to employ Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time.

"We're really excited for players to experience Company Of Heroes 3 right from the pre-alpha stage and to receive their valuable feedback," said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic Entertainment. "We've been co-developing the game with some of our fantastic community members for years now, and they have been instrumental in providing consistent and meaningful feedback at every step of the development process. We are ready to expand that program in a massive way with our fans around the world via our CoH-Development program, which has been made possible by Amplitude Studios' superb Games2Gether platform."