SEGA Announces New Historical Sim Two Point Museum

SEGA and Two Point Studios have a new entry for the Two Point series of games, as things get historical with Two Point Museum

SEGA and Two Point Studios have revealed the latest addition to the Two Point series of games as they have unveiled Two Point Museum. Following in the footsteps of the series' previous titles, you'll take on the role of a manager who will work to improve the standard and quality of several museums, even starting some from scratch, as you curate the exhibits for people to check out for historical and educational purposes. Even sending people out on research missions to find new objects to put on display. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but if we were to venture a guess, we're thinking it's probably going to be a 2025 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. For now, enjoy the trailer and info from the team.

Two Point Museum

Send experts on expeditions, decorate dinosaur bones, and uncover amazing artifacts in this thrilling and innovative management sim from the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. Using the brand-new world map, venture far and wide to undiscovered areas in your quest to find unusual relics in various styles and rarity types to decorate your museum. As you unearth strange exhibits, the endless star-scoring system encourages you to tweak the layout of your museum depending on what you discover. You'll need to revisit your old collections, showcase your new finds and change your strategy as you push your mega-museum towards becoming Two Point County's star attraction. There's always plenty to do in Two Point Museum as you also need to keep staff happy, guests entertained, donations plentiful… and children off the exhibits!

Exploring For Exhibits: Send your team of specialists on daring adventures to locate and retrieve rare artifacts across a range of exhibit types to varied levels of quality. As your team embark on more expeditions, you'll begin unlocking locations hiding exciting new exhibits in many themes and styles, ranging from prehistoric to… well, let's keep it a surprise! Display these finds in your museum, keeping them well protected from the elements, vandals, thieves, and mischievous children. Keeping frozen cavemen on ice, security cameras alert and artifacts well-guarded to ensure your museum runs well.

Send your team of specialists on daring adventures to locate and retrieve rare artifacts across a range of exhibit types to varied levels of quality. As your team embark on more expeditions, you'll begin unlocking locations hiding exciting new exhibits in many themes and styles, ranging from prehistoric to… well, let's keep it a surprise! Display these finds in your museum, keeping them well protected from the elements, vandals, thieves, and mischievous children. Keeping frozen cavemen on ice, security cameras alert and artifacts well-guarded to ensure your museum runs well. Creative Curation: Unleash your creativity as you design your museum from top to bottom. With deeper customisation options, there are more ways than ever before to maximise your guest's happiness, from tweaking the decorations to arranging the perfect gift-shop display. Once you have set the perfect ambiance, organize guided tours led by engaging experts to give your guests the perfect day out. You can even highlight exhibits with the highest buzz – those that are show-stopping, informative, and aesthetically pleasing are sure to attract the most donations!

Unleash your creativity as you design your museum from top to bottom. With deeper customisation options, there are more ways than ever before to maximise your guest's happiness, from tweaking the decorations to arranging the perfect gift-shop display. Once you have set the perfect ambiance, organize guided tours led by engaging experts to give your guests the perfect day out. You can even highlight exhibits with the highest buzz – those that are show-stopping, informative, and aesthetically pleasing are sure to attract the most donations! Guest-Ertainment: Guests know best! Catering to the needs of your guests is key to keeping your museum moving and donations flowing. The different types of visitors who will tour your museum with their own interests, but they do have some things in common… they expect the place to be clean, have plenty of refreshments, ample toilets, and a gift shop filled with goodies.

