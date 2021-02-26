SEGA Announces New Total War: Three Kingdoms DLC In Fates Divided

SEGA and Creative Assembly have revealed a new DLC pack coming to Total War: Three Kingdoms DLC with Fates Divided. This particular DLC will be set ten years after the events of the main campaign, as you will now be a part of history as you see the bitter end of a once-great friendship between two of the foremost warlords Cao Cao and Yuan Shao. The two will face each other in a battle for the control of China in what is essentially a blood feud that will plunge a lot of the area into chaos. The DLC will drop on March 11th for $10, and unless the team has any more special plans for the game, this may very well be the last DLC content for the game. You can read more about it below.

Forge a new empire with an army headed by two of China's mightiest warlords, the merciless Cao Cao and the powerful Yuan Shao, each with their own unique motivations and stories to tell from the 200 CE timeline. Following them into the battle is a multitude of era-defining warriors such as Ye Vanguard Spearmen, Xiongnu Noble Cavalry and Qingzhou Halberds, as well as the chance to control the elite Northern Army should you claim victory over your adversaries. Players can also embark on a new cross-generational campaign as Liu Yan, a man of great ambition and strategy, as he attempts to establish a legacy for his family in the shadow of the Han Empire. Use his unique aspiration mechanic to set the stage for his son Liu Zhang's eventual inheritance, and reap the rewards of your father's hard work, or watch as his best laid plans crumble under your care. The release of Fates Divided will usher in a sizeable free content update to all players of Total War: Three Kingdoms including faction reworks for Cao Cao and Yuan Shao, a new Imperial Intrigue mechanic, improvements to the Faction Council and much more.