SEGA Announces Partnership With Starlight Children's Foundation

SEGA has announced an all-new partnership with the Starlight Children’s Foundation where they will be providing games to kids.

SEGA has announced an all-new partnership with the Starlight Children's Foundation, as they're working together via Nintendo of America. Shortly, Sonic Superstars will soon be playable on the Nintendo Switch via the Starlight Gaming Stations that are stored in hospitals across the country. This will allow children who are currently spending time in the hospital a chance to experience the game as part of the Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming Stations, starting in the Spring of 2024. It's cool to see that kind of partnership for a good cause, even if it is just one game. It would be nice to see more titles make their way in, and hopefully, this is the start of having more SEGA content available on the network.

Starlight Children's Foundation

Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to hospitalized children and their families through programs that impact millions of kids annually. Starlight's vital programs – including Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Gowns, and Starlight Toy Deliveries – are donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals within its nationwide network to provide play, distraction, and a sense of normalcy to kids to help improve their mental and emotional well-being so they can thrive. The impact of these programs reaches even further to the families and caregivers, creating a supportive community that nurtures kids when they need it most.

Starlight Gaming exists to reduce stress and help kids cope in an unfamiliar situation. Powered by Nintendo, Starlight Gaming Stations and Handheld devices help reduce stress and boost mood. Designed to roll anywhere in the hospital, Starlight Gaming enables children to play from the comfort of their hospital bed or in a playroom to socialize with a group of kids. By providing opportunities for decision-making, goal setting, problem-solving, and skill development, Starlight's gaming programs can help empower kids and boost their self-esteem to foster a sense of control over their hospital experience. Starlight Gaming Stations and Handhelds meet strict infection safety protocols and come pre-loaded with 25 games, all rated E10+ or below. Starlight Gaming offers streaming capabilities, parental controls, and program lifetime service value through dedicated Nintendo support.

