SEGA Announces They'll Be Participating In Extra Life 2020

SEGA has announced today that they will be joining the fundraising efforts for Extra Life with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. The company is inviting everyone to join them on Saturday, November 14th, starting at 9am PST and running for 24 hours until Sunday, November 15th, where they will be streaming in support of this year's Extra Life charity gaming marathon live on their Twitch channel. The company will be working in tandum with several others to help raise money for Extra Life, asking their viewers for donations that all go towards Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. We've talked about EL before as they have raised over $70 million for sick and injured children, with 50,000 participants last year. SEGA's participation will also give players a chance to see the game ahead of time and how it will run, as Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 won't officially be released until December 8th, 2020. You can read more about SEGA's part in the event and how to participate below.

Throughout our stream and until the end of the year, we'll be accepting donations through the Extra Life website, with all proceeds going towards the great work being done at CHOC Children's. You can find out more about CHOC and their pursuit of high-quality pediatric treatment by visiting their website. You can donate specifically to CHOC through our individual campaign page. To kick off the stream, we will be showcasing the first live gameplay of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 ahead of its launch on December 8, including a look at the PlayStation 5 version of the game. We'll be checking out all the different features of the game, leading into a friendly competitive tournament starring some special guests! From there, we'll be playing a bunch of SEGA titles both new and old.