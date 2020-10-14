SEGA Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary With A Steam Event

SEGA revealed today that as part of their 60th Anniversary, they will holding a special event on Steam with some of their classic titles. The week-long 60th Anniversary celebration kicks off today as you can go to their profile page and claim a number of games on discount to add to your library. There are also some brand new, free-to-own retro-inspired mini-games that will give you the throwback feelings, which have been created by SEGA specifically for the anniversary. You can read more about the games you can claim this week below along with special instructions on how to do it. But this isn't the only celebration they'll be doing, as according to the company, they will "be hosting let's plays, regular competitions, interviewing SEGA stalwarts from all corners of the business and treating you to video and editorial content covering different parts of SEGA's rich history".

To claim your free games, all you need to do is head to the linked product page on Steam above and click 'Play Game', this will add the game to your library, and it will be yours forever. Act fast, once they're taken down from Steam, they're gone forever! In addition, Steam users who link their accounts to their email addresses at SEGA60th.com will be treated to SEGA Saturn classic, NiGHTS into Dreams, for free during the 60 day celebration. Armor of Heroes – Relic Entertainment – A retro-inspired multiplayer tank romp for up to four players in versus combat and couch co-op. Available from October 15-19.

– Relic Entertainment – A retro-inspired multiplayer tank romp for up to four players in versus combat and couch co-op. Available from October 15-19. Endless Zone – Amplitude Studios – The Endless universe and Fantasy Zone collide in this side-scrolling shoot 'em up. Available from October 16-19.

– Amplitude Studios – The Endless universe and Fantasy Zone collide in this side-scrolling shoot 'em up. Available from October 16-19. Streets of Kamurocho – SEGA – Kiryu and Majima from SEGA's critically acclaimed Yakuza series are raging on the Streets of Kamurocho in a new, but familiar challenge. Available from October 17-19.

– SEGA – Kiryu and Majima from SEGA's critically acclaimed Yakuza series are raging on the Streets of Kamurocho in a new, but familiar challenge. Available from October 17-19. Golden Axed – SEGA – A build of a never-before-seen glimpse at a canned project called Golden Axe: Reborn. Available from October 18-19. So, just one day.