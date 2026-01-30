Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bus: Bro U Survived, Herbarium Games, Spaghetti Cat

Bus: Bro U Survived Releases Prologue Playtest

Survive the zombie apocalypse with your friends and a bus as the game Bus: Bro U Survived has a new prologue playtest available now

Article Summary Bus: Bro U Survived unveils a new prologue playtest—sign up now on Steam and experience co-op zombie survival.

Team up with friends to upgrade and customize your school bus to overcome hordes and deadly challenges.

Fight zombies, gather resources, build defenses, and solve puzzles that scale with the number of players.

Navigate a perilous story on Fang Island, forging alliances and deciding the fate of the apocalypse.

Indie game developer Herbarium Games and publisher Spaghetti Cat have launched a new prologue playtest for their latest title, Bus: Bro U Survived. This is a game about surviving the zombie apocalypse with your friends in a bus, as the co-op story-driven adventure will have you configuring a school bus to make it around while also fighting off zombies with an array of weapons. Enjoy the latest trailer here as you can sign up for the test on the game's Steam page.

Bus: Bro U Survived

The zombie outbreak caught you off guard. Your only hope for survival is an old school bus and a team of loyal friends. Under the leadership of G, a charismatic radio host and conspiracy theorist, you must try to survive and figure out how to stop the impending apocalypse. The already dangerous journey across Fang Island will plunge you into the epicenter of a power struggle between two rival forces. Fight for survival, forge unexpected alliances, uncover the roots of the outbreak, and make a choice that will decide the fate of the entire island.

Surviving a zombie apocalypse is no easy task. Throughout the story campaign, you'll have to fight, build, drive the bus from location to location, and escape hordes of angry green little folks. Fang Island adapts to the number of survivors. The more players, the more complex the puzzles and the more dangerous the enemies. Zombies WON'T make a cottage a castle. But you will. Haul resources in your bus, build defenses and fortify your own apocalyptic hideout. Any scrap you collect can be turned into effective weaponry with a bit of imagination.

What could be better than a bus during the apocalypse? An armored bus. Customize your monster to your heart's content – from a new paint job to different wheels. And circular saws on the sides and a ram on the front bumper will be the perfect finishing touches for your personal zombie-clearing machine.

