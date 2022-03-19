SEGA Partners With HYPE. On All-New Sonic Apparel Collection

SEGA Europe Ltd. has decided to partner up with HYPE. to make an all-new set of apparel based on the iconic Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. According to the announcement, they will be producing a line of licensed clothing and accessories centered around the character, the cast, and the franchise as a whole. The look of the designs with feature "energetic designs inspired by the high-octane speedster himself" as they will be creating a capsule collection that includes adults and children's apparel and accessories for fans of all ages.

You might recognize HYPE. for having a hand in the explosion of Hello Kitty gear throughout Europe and parts of North America who have imported the designs in, as they have branded a ton of gear with the character in modern designs. We have more info on the deal below as the collection will officially be revealed at the end of March.

The 30-piece adults and childrenswear range celebrates the globally-recognised traditional Sonic the Hedgehog colour palette, with a monochrome theme and neon accents, fusing HYPE.'s signature contemporary silhouette shapes with Sonic's Japanese-inspired roots to create everyday statement looks. The line features fan-favourite Sonic the Hedgehog characters including Sonic, Super Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Shadow and Amy entwined in HYPE.'s iconic tie-dye, gradient fade, galaxy and graffiti-spray-inspired prints. With a diverse range of clothing items including hoodies, joggers, t-shirts and leggings, as well as a uniquely designed bowling shirt featuring a soon-to-be-iconic print in a monochrome theme with a contrasting collar (wear it oversized to get creative this layering season) – Sonic fans can easily create a speedy statement look. Additionally, fans of the Blue Blur can level up their on-the-go gear with the HYPE. x Sonic accessories, transporting their essentials in a standout backpack matching the apparels' core prints and designs. With two pencil cases boasting enlarged graphics and character placements. The collection launches exclusively at HYPE.'s Carnaby London store, via justHYPE.com and selected retailers worldwide on the 31st of March 2022.