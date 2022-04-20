SEGA Reveals New Details For Sonic Origins Coming This June

SEGA has revealed new details today about their upcoming release of Sonic Origins, which is set to be released on Sonic The Hedgehog's birthday. For those who love the original games from the '90s, this is a dream come true as you're getting Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD all on current-gen consoles with a ton of bonuses added to the mix. You'll be getting a remastered look from the original ROMs, bonus features, additional content, special modes to test your skills, and more as you go back down memory lane at sonic speeds. The game will be going for $40 on all three major consoles and PC, to be released on June 23rd, 2022. You'll be able to start pre-ordering it tomorrow, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer!

In Sonic Origins, players will join Sonic, Tails and Knuckles to race at lightning speeds across remastered versions of iconic levels like the Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, for a classic supersonic experience modernized for current generation platforms. Players can switch between the Classic or Anniversary Modes to spin through loop-de-loops and score rings on a mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman. With Sonic Origins, Sonic fans new and returning can celebrate the classic Sonic games that built the legendary franchise into what it is today. With new remastered visuals, characters, game modes, game zones and more, Sonic Origins brings the best of the original Sonic titles to the modern day. Classic Mode: Go old school with the Classic Mode and experience the multi-game collection of legacy Sonic games in their retro form with classic challenges. This mode features the original game presentation and will play in the classic finite live and game over style.

