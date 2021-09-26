SEGA Shares New Company Of Heroes 3 Dev Video

SEGA released a new video this past week for Company Of Heroes 3, as they gave a new peek into the game through the development team. The folks at Relic Entertainment give nearly a ten-minute presentation as they go into detail about many of the changes they made to this version of the game, as well as going over the Community Council they set up with their own fanbase. Essentially, the team wanted to make sure this game was made for the fans with their input to a degree, so that when it finally landed in their hands they had something they could both be proud of and knew it was what they helped define. You can check out the video below.

The legendary strategy franchise is back! Company Of Heroes 3 is the ultimate package of action, tactics and strategy. Take charge in the heat of real-time battle, then command as a General guiding the overall campaign where every decision matters. ​Overwhelm your opponents with new and familiar factions, units, and international Battlegroups. Command ground, air and naval forces and build supply lines to crush enemy advances on the new Dynamic Campaign Map – no two playthroughs are ever alike! Play at your own pace across campaign and skirmish modes before diving into blistering multiplayer action. Discover the untold stories of a stunning Mediterranean theatre, featuring next generation destructible environments, all powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine. Company of Heroes 3 delivers the next generation of acclaimed tactical gameplay. Beloved combat mechanics collide with authentic new gameplay features, making for the deepest tactical experience to date. ​Make use of daring flanking moves to expose enemy side armor, experience all new infantry breaching mechanics allowing you to flush enemy units from their garrisons, and master elevation to enhance your line of sight and gain the upper hand.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CoH-Development – Developer Diary (https://youtu.be/clUbzehoNEg)