Self-Taught Dev Reveals Lords & Legions For Early Access

Lords & Legions, a new game made by a self-taught 22-year-old developer, will be coming to Early Access on Steam this month

Indie game developer and publisher Warborne Studios confirmed that their first game, Lords & Legions, will be coming to Early Access. The studio is made up of one developer, Sean Persson, who has promoted himself as a self-taught dev at the age of 22. They have created this new medieval fantasy battle game where you can either shape an army in the campaign mode or create your own clashes in a sandbox. You can read more about it below, as the game will arrive in Early Access on September 23, 2025.

Lords & Legions

Raise your banner in a brutal world where only strength, steel, and strategy will decide your fate. Lead legendary heroes, forge unstoppable armies, and crush your enemies across epic campaigns and large-scale battlefields. Lords & Legions is a true medieval fantasy warfare game. Hero-driven combat, massive battles, dynamic campaigns, and a living sandbox world where you create cinematic clashes or chaotic wars — the battlefield is yours to command.

In Lords & Legions, every campaign is a test of your will to survive and conquer. You begin alone — a lone hero armed with a small purse of gold and nothing else. Every battle is a chance to grow stronger. Victory earns you gold — gold that you can spend to raise an army, train new units, and prepare for the wars ahead. But as your army grows, so does the challenge. Each new enemy force is stronger and larger than the last. If you are defeated, you will rebuild if you can — unless you choose Hardcore. In Hardcore, there are no second chances. Every choice you make, every soldier you recruit, every risk you take carries the weight of survival or destruction. Survive through fierce battles and you'll face the might of each faction's strongest armies. Defeat them, and your war for domination continues against new and even greater enemies. Campaign Mode in Lords & Legions is not just about building an army — it's about building a legend.

Sandbox Mode in Lords & Legions is your world to shape. Create your battlefields, design your wars, and bring any scene you imagine to life. Raise hills, carve valleys, plant forests, or wipe the land clean — the terrain is fully in your hands. Set the weather to a calm sunset, a raging storm, or a dark and misty battlefield. Place any units you want, in any number you want. Form great armies, small skirmishes, or massive sieges. Shape the sides however you choose — pit the Empire against the Warborn, the Undead against the Rebels, or mix factions for pure chaos. Whether you want cinematic clashes, epic last stands, or brutal free-for-alls, Sandbox Mode lets you craft the wars you've always wanted to see. Watch your armies collide, witness heroes rise and fall, and create unforgettable battles. There are no rules here. Only the ones you make.

