Sell Animals However You See Fit In Pet Shop Simulator In the latest round of simulator titles to be announced this year, Pet Shop Simulator will allow you to sell pets in your own way.

Indie developer Games Incubator and publisher PlayWay revealed their latest simulator title on the way, as players can sell animals their own way in Pet Shop Simulator. As you may have guessed from the title alone, the game will have you running your own pet shop however you see fit, bringing the shop up from being a hole in the wall with a couple of options to being the one-stop-shop in the area for people to find the perfect animal and all the accessories they need to take care of it. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can enjoy a preview of it with the first trailer below.

"Your main task in Pet Shop Simulator will be to run a pet shop. Your duties will include not only finding wonderful new homes for the animals, but also ensuring that they have a wonderful and prosperous life. Therefore, supplement your store with the right assortment so that when you give your pet back, provide it with the right accessories. All sorts of customers will come to your pet shop. From the elderly to parents with children, or students. Each of them will have specific preferences regarding the pet they want to surround with their care and love. Your role will be to make their dreams come true and find them a perfect home. Choosing the right pets for your clients is not all you need to spend time on. It is equally important to provide each pet with the appropriate food, equipment, and accessories that they will take with them. You have to make sure that you choose the right cage size for your pets, offer the best food, brushes for combing fur, and remember about toys and treats. Every detail will translate into the well-being of the pet and the knowledge of the new owner!"

"While waiting for a new owner in your pet shop, pets will also need basic care! You have to reconcile selling, talking to customers, and replenishing the assortment with taking care of the pets under your roof. Replace the bedding, wash the aquariums, feed all the animals, and make the time more pleasant with treats – lack of care will translate into a bad appearance and well-being of the pet and less interest from people coming to your store. As the owner of a pet shop, one of the challenges that await you in the game will be the proper management of the entire shop. Check the assortment of stores, make orders, import specialized equipment at the request of your customers. Proper management of your business will bring you many benefits, but also will allow you to find a perfect home for your pets. Manage and develop your pet shop, expanding its space, possibilities and assortment. Take care of your customers and their opinion, buy new properties nearby and grow your business!"