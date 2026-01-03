Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feeble Minds, Serpent’s Gaze

Serpent's Gaze Revealed For Early Access in 2026

A new co-op third-person action game called Serpent’s Gaze has been announced for Early Acces, coming out sometime in 2026 to Steam

Face punishing enemies and bosses as you explore handcrafted levels with no procedural generation.

Customize your playstyle with blessings, curses, and evolving builds for fresh challenges each run.

Uncover the secrets of an ancient desert and the mysterious tree god Magnolia as a scion warrior.

Indie game developer and publisher Feeble Minds revealed their debut title recently, as they showed off Serpent's Gaze. Developed by former Coffee Stain Studio founders and members who worked on Satisfactory and the Goat Simulator series, this 1-4 player co-op game has been designed to be a punishing experience where you fight tough enemies and relentless bosses as you attempt to uncover the secrets of an ancient desert. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game will be released for Steam in Early Access sometime in 2026.

Serpent's Gaze

Serpent's Gaze features handcrafted levels, with no procedural generation, best enjoyed in up to four-player co-op, though the game can also be played in single-player. Every run is unique thanks to a "Curse" system that applies stacking difficulty modifiers to your runs, from invading enemies to minibosses that will hunt you down. Construct powerful builds on each run to overcome the many challenges you will face. You play as a scion – given life by the withering tree god Magnolia, with the sole purpose of vanquishing the opposing gods and usurpers who currently rule the lands. There is only one path towards that goal – violence. But you choose how to tread that path, and along the way you'll learn more about the secrets of the desert and the truth behind your patron in a story that subtly unfolds as you play.

Play as a Team or Face the Challenges Alone: With support for up to 4 players, you can face the challenges of the world together with your teammates, or play at your own pace alone.

With support for up to 4 players, you can face the challenges of the world together with your teammates, or play at your own pace alone. Gather Blessing and Choose Your Playstyle: As you progress through levels, you find upgrades along the way – blessings from strange deities, gifts from your patron and strange relics to utilize in your pilgrimage. Choose wisely and explore endless builds and strategies.

As you progress through levels, you find upgrades along the way – blessings from strange deities, gifts from your patron and strange relics to utilize in your pilgrimage. Choose wisely and explore endless builds and strategies. Get Cursed By The Gods and Adapt to New Challenges: The Curse system introduces random variables every run – everything from minibosses hunting you, to environmental hazards that keep new runs fresh and challenging. The Awareness system brings even more challenges, making each successful run progressively harder.

The Curse system introduces random variables every run – everything from minibosses hunting you, to environmental hazards that keep new runs fresh and challenging. The Awareness system brings even more challenges, making each successful run progressively harder. Explore an Ancient Desert and Its Mysteries: Battle through imposing environments inhabited by different factions. The desert and ruins belong to the nomadic Majin, while the city with its cathedrals is inhabited by the proud Attar'Esh.

Battle through imposing environments inhabited by different factions. The desert and ruins belong to the nomadic Majin, while the city with its cathedrals is inhabited by the proud Attar'Esh. Uncover the Intent of Your Creator: You are a scion – brought to life by the withering tree god Magnolia, with the sole purpose of vanquishing the opposing gods and usurpers who currently rule the lands. There is only one way to make the desert bloom again – violence.

