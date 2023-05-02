Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Sees New Mushoku Tensei Crossover
Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has a new crossover event happening right now with the popular manga Mushoku Tensei.
Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross today as players now have a new crossover event with Mushoku Tensei. The popular manga series makes its way into the game with familiar characters and settings. This includes four new playable heroes, special events, rewards, and more for you to do over the next few weeks. We got more details below as the update is live now.
- Four New Characters (Collaboration Heroes): [Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat, [Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat, [Water King-class Magician] Roxy Migurdia, and [Sword King] Ghislaine Dedoldia have been added to the list of playable heroes.
- Pick-Up Event: Players will have the opportunity to obtain the newly-added Collab Heroes during this event. SSR heroes are guaranteed at 300 mileages while Collab Heroes are guaranteed at 600 mileages.
- Special Mission: A new quest comprising 5 different missions is now available. Upon clearing missions, SSR Evolution Pendant, Super Awakening Coin, and a total of 10 Collaboration Pick-Up Tickets will be offered. If entire special missions are cleared, [Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat can be earned.
- Event Death Match – Encountering Death: Appearing as a boss that players can battle, Orsted is the second-ranked Seven Great World Power of Mushoku Tensei. Based on the total number of clearing the boss battle, various rewards can be obtained, including Collaboration Holy Relic Materials Box and growth materials. Rewards earned by clearing the event can be exchanged for in-game items like Collaboration Holy Relic Materials Box, costume for Eris Boreas Greyrat, and UR Evolution Pendant.
- Special Forest of Dreams Event: During this special event, players will need to mop up the strongpoint using resources. Reaching certain levels in the Resource Manufacturing Facility or mopping up of the strong points provides rewards such as the Collaboration Holy Relic Materials Box, Diamonds, and growth materials.
- Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Check-in Event: Rewards will be given at check-in during the 14-day promotional period. Players can obtain a maximum of 30 Collaboration Pick Up Tickets.
- Holy Relic Materials: Players can obtain Holy Relics materials for the new collaboration heroes by participating in the latest events.