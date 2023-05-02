Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Sees New Mushoku Tensei Crossover Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has a new crossover event happening right now with the popular manga Mushoku Tensei.

Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross today as players now have a new crossover event with Mushoku Tensei. The popular manga series makes its way into the game with familiar characters and settings. This includes four new playable heroes, special events, rewards, and more for you to do over the next few weeks. We got more details below as the update is live now.