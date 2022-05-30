Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Commander Red Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We move to the Blue section of Ultimate Squad in today's previews, starting with one of the biggest O.G., pre-Z villains from Dragon Ball. Now, I say "biggest" in the sense of most influence over the series, as Commander Red definitely has some Napoleon action going on. This diminutive villain led the Red Ribbon Army with a (tiny) iron fist, targeting Goku on his quest to obtain the Dragon Balls and wish for what Frieza, in a comedic and meta callback, would later hope to wish for in Dragon Ball Super: Broly… a few inches of height.

I love seeing the Dragon Ball focus, as we tend to get a lot more Z, movies, Heroes, GT, and Super than the original sagas which were majorly compelling and introduced some of the series most beloved elements.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?