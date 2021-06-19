Tasks & Rewards For Shadow Ho-Oh Research In Pokémon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh can now be encountered in Pokémon GO. To earn an encounter with this corrupted Legendary Pokémon, one must defeat the Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni. In order to do that, one must first earn a Super Rocket Radar through a newly introduced Special Research: the "A Seven-Colored Shadow" questline.

Here are the tasks and rewards for the new Team GO Rocket Special Research in Pokémon GO, A Seven-Colored Shadow:

Page One of Six

Catch 10 Pokémon: Teddiursa encounter

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: 1 Sun Stone

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon: 15 Poké Balls

REWARDS: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, Gloom encounter

Page Two of Six

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 5 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: 5 Revives

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 500 Stardust, Xatu encounter

Page Three of Six

Use 3 Super Effective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles: 1 Fast TM

Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 1 Charged TM

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 15 Ultra Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Four of Six

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: Flareon

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: Vaporeon

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: Jolteon

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Page Five of Six

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 1 King's Rock

REWARDS: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter

REWARDS: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 2000 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg

As a tip, it is easier to find Giovanni on the Team GO Rocket balloons than it is to find him at PokéStops. PokéStop Giovannis can still be decoys, but if you have a Super Rocket Radar active, your very next balloon will yield a guaranteed Giovanni encounter. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for an updated Giovanni battle guide so you can defeat and catch his Shadow Ho-Oh.