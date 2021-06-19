Tasks & Rewards For Shadow Ho-Oh Research In Pokémon GO
Shadow Ho-Oh can now be encountered in Pokémon GO. To earn an encounter with this corrupted Legendary Pokémon, one must defeat the Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni. In order to do that, one must first earn a Super Rocket Radar through a newly introduced Special Research: the "A Seven-Colored Shadow" questline.
Here are the tasks and rewards for the new Team GO Rocket Special Research in Pokémon GO, A Seven-Colored Shadow:
Page One of Six
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Teddiursa encounter
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: 1 Sun Stone
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon: 15 Poké Balls
- REWARDS: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, Gloom encounter
Page Two of Six
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 5 Hyper Potions
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: 5 Revives
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 500 Stardust, Xatu encounter
Page Three of Six
- Use 3 Super Effective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles: 1 Fast TM
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 1 Charged TM
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 15 Ultra Balls
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Four of Six
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: Flareon
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: Vaporeon
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: Jolteon
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar
Page Five of Six
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 1 King's Rock
- REWARDS: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- REWARDS: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 2000 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg
As a tip, it is easier to find Giovanni on the Team GO Rocket balloons than it is to find him at PokéStops. PokéStop Giovannis can still be decoys, but if you have a Super Rocket Radar active, your very next balloon will yield a guaranteed Giovanni encounter. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for an updated Giovanni battle guide so you can defeat and catch his Shadow Ho-Oh.