Seven Knights 2 Celebrates 500 Days With New Event Its celebrations all around for different reasons as Seven Knights 2 will be celebrating 500 days since it came out.

Netmarble has decided to celebrate another weird milestone for Seven Knights 2 as they are marking 500 days since the game was released. Starting today and running all the way through April 12th, you'll be able to participate in several anniversary events and features some collectibles, as you can see below. What's more, the game will be running a few pet-themed events that will be available from now until March 29th, 2023. We got the details of both below as they are active now.

Seven Knights 2 500 Days Celebration

Check-In Event: Players who check in for 14 days during the event period will have the opportunity to receive various rewards, including Rubies (x5,000), 500th Day Celebration Special Box, Legendary Hero Selection Tickets, and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment.

Event Shop: This event shop will be open to all players where they can use 500th Day Celebration Special Coins and exchange them for rewards, including the 500th Day Celebration Special Chest, Wolf Profile Icon, Mythic Upgrade Stone, Pet Step Up Summon Ticket, Jewel Summon Ticket, Pet Fragment Chests, Jewel Fragment Chests, and Light Crystal Shard Pack, and Gold.

Check-In Mission Event for New/Returning Players: Rewards will be given to new and returning players who complete various missions. These include checking in, making purchases at the Mole Shop, summoning any item, using Gold, or clearing Scenario Season 1 Easy Chapter 1. Upon clearing a mission, the following rewards will be offered to new players: Legendary Hero Alice Soulstone and Rubies(x5,000). Returning players can receive the Legendary Hero Selection Ticket, Upgrade Dungeon Ticket, Clear Recharge Tickets, and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher.

Pet-Themed Events

March Petstival Mission Event: During the event period, players who dispatch their pets or fuse Pet Soulstones, can receive 500th Day Celebration Special Coins, Pet Fragment Chests, and the Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment.

Pet Special Mission Event: Players can acquire the 500th Day Special Coin and Pet Fragment Chest by playing Upgrade Dungeon, using Map, or enhancing Equipment. Depending on the number of Pet Step-Up Summonings used, the 500th Day Celebration Special Coin, Pet Step-Up Summon Ticket, Pet Fragment Chest, and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment will be offered.

Shoot & Root: Utilizing the Cosette's Bullet acquired from completing missions, players can exchange for various rewards such as the 500th Day Celebration Special Coin, Pet Fragment Chest, Mythic Upgrade Stone, Sealed Accessory Selection Tickets, and Rubies.