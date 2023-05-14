Seven Knights 2 Unleashes Dark Dragon Of Destruction Scott Seven Knights 2 has a new update from Netmarble as terrible force has been revealed, as well as the cute and cuddly pets.

Netmarble dropped a massive update for Seven Knights 2 as they have unleashed the Dark Dragon Of Destruction Scott, as well as some cuddly creatures. A bit of a contradiction in terms of what you want out of a content update like this, but Scott is now around as you have a new summoning event for several weeks. But you also get the Mythic grade pet as Fangs of Vengeance Cale is now around for you to collect. In case you're curious, this pet increases attack speed for all allies, grants fixed damage, increases critical strike rate, and revives dead allies while also removing debuffs when disabled. We got more details below as the update is now live.

Check-in event for Seven Knights 2's 1.5 Year Anniversary (May 10 – May 24)

Those who check-in the game during the event period can receive many rewards, including Gold, Pet Summon Tickets, Pet Fragment Chests, Lucky Fortune Cookie and more.

Lucky! Fortune Cookie Event for 1.5 Year Anniversary (May 10 – May 24)

With Fortune Cookies acquired from check-in and at the shop, players can exchange them to obtain various rewards such as Lucky Special Tickets and more.

Fortune Cookies allow players to earn Lucky Special Tickets, which are pet-related vouchers exchangeable for pet items such as Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragments and Pet Fragment Chests.

Lucky Special Tickets can be exchanged to get Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragment, Pet Fragment Chests+, Legendary Pet Summon Voucher, and more.

In this event, Lucky Special Tickets are guaranteed rewards. Players can exchange the tickets to double their rewards.

Lucky Today, Lucky Tomorrow! 1.5 Year Anniversary Luck Coin Party! (May 10 – May 24)

With two different types of Coins, players can exchange them with various rewards such as the 1.5th Anniversary Lucky Box which includes Pet Fragment Chest, Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragments and more.

Scott's Dark Dragon Power Summoning Event (May 10 – June 7)

Scaling with the number of summoned heroes/pets, players can earn Scott's Dark Dragon Power Coins. These coins can be linked with Seven Knights Pass to obtain various rewards.

Lucky Event of Casper (May 10 – June 7)