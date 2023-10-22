Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Adds New Halloween Update

Looking for another set of Halloween events to take part in? Netmarble has a new one available for Seven Knights Idle Adventure.

Netmarble released a new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure this past week, giving the game some new content as well as a Halloween event. The update portion is providing you with two new legendary heroes to work with as you'll get Salem and Feng Tan, as well as a number of upgrades to the game you'll enjoy. Meanwhile, the Halloween event is underway and will be rolling through the start of November. You can read about both of them below.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure October Update

This update features the debut of new heroes to the game: Legendary heroes Salem and Feng Yan, as well as the Unique heroes Twing Tao and Ling Ling. The Legendary Hero Salem is a ranged-type assassin that uses stealth to move behind enemy lines while applying a Critical Hit Rate to decrease and debuff multiple enemies during battle. Meanwhile, Feng Yan is a melee-type hero who can grant his melee allies Critical Hit buffs and apply a shield to himself with each Critical Hit to ensure survivability. Players can equip newly added costumes for Salem, Feng Yan, Tsing Tao, and Ling Ling, as well as new Halloween costumes for Lin and Ace. The new 'Prosperity Plaza' area is now available along with additional floors up to 400th Fl. on Infinite Tower and new guided quests.

Halloween Carnival

Players can experience new pick-up events for heroes including Salem, Feng Yan, Dellons, and Pet Richelas well as celebrate the Halloween season with the following limited-time event:

Halloween Carnival Event (Oct. 19 – Nov. 1): Using the Pumpkin Candy event currency, players can purchase the Legendary hero Sylvia and many other unique heroes.

As an official continuation of Seven Knights, a game enjoyed by 60 million players globally, Seven Knights Idle Adventure is an exciting addition for fans looking to learn more and interact with their favorite heroes with a low time investment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!