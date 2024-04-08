Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Adds New Legendary Hero Klahan

Netmarble has a new update out now for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as you have a new hero and several events for a few weeks.

Article Summary Netmarble released an update with new legendary hero Klahan in Seven Knights Idle Adventure.

Klahan is a melee fighter whose critical hits buff his and melee allies' attacks.

The update includes events such as the Asura Challenger Pass and new Special Dungeon Boss.

Participate in Alice's Dessert Shop mini-game and Spring Cherry Blossom Check-In Event.

Netmarble dropped a new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure recently that added in a ton of new content, including the new Legendary Hero, Klahan. You're basically getting an all-new melee fighter with attacks that will massively buff himself when he lands a critical hit. This will add an extra element of luck to your team as you incorporate him into the fight. Which will help you out with the events they have running all the way until April 17. We have more details below as the character and the update are both live.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – Klahan

A melee-type hero, Klahan increases his party's overall firepower by buffing final Weakness Attack damage to his melee allies when he deals damage with his active skill. When Klahan successfully lands a Critical Hit, he gets an Attack Increase buff. Finally, Klahan's Critical Hit Attack Damage increases when he attacks a bleeding enemy. This update brings a variety of challenges for players to tackle and rewards to earn. The Asura Challenger Pass is now available through April 17, allowing players to obtain the Legendary hero Asura. Other content updates include the introduction of stages 12,801 to 13,600 and a new Legendary costume for Sun Wukong. Players can also face the new Special Dungeon Boss Sandworm through April 10 for an even greater challenge.

Alice's Dessert Shop: Enjoy a mini-game where players seek hidden treats at Alice's Dessert Shop. Players can use the Coins they obtain from the mini-game at the Shop.

Enjoy a mini-game where players seek hidden treats at Alice's Dessert Shop. Players can use the Coins they obtain from the mini-game at the Shop. Spring Cherry Blossom Check-In Event: Acquire the Spring Cherry Blossom Chest and the Legendary Hero Summon Ticket by logging into the game during the event period. The Spring Cherry Blossom Chest contains various items including the Toy Hammer, that can be used in Alice's Dessert Shop, Dungeon Entry Tickets, Hero EXP, and Gold Coins.

