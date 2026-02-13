Posted in: Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Ho-Oh, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Kalos
Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos
Pokémon GO will feature Shadow Ho-Oh in Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Kalos event, which is building to the GO Tour Kalos: Global.
Article Summary
- Shadow Ho-Oh headlines Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event in Pokémon GO.
- Top counters include Mega Diancie, Shadow Rampardos, and strong Rock-type Pokémon.
- Three to four trainers with optimal teams can defeat Shadow Ho-Oh—Purified Gems help greatly.
- Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh has about a 1 in 20 chance; use Great/Excellent throws and Golden Razz Berries.
The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Ho-Oh, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Ho-Oh Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Ho-Oh counters as such:
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Glimmora: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Ho-Oh with efficiency.
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Ho-Oh can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using Purified Gems will make the battle significantly easier, but still, be prepared for a fight. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.