Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature Shadow Ho-Oh in Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Kalos event, which is building to the GO Tour Kalos: Global.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Ho-Oh, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Ho-Oh counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Glimmora: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Ho-Oh can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using Purified Gems will make the battle significantly easier, but still, be prepared for a fight. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

