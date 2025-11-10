Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Ho-Oh, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Shadow Ho-Oh will come to Five-Star Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Shadow Ho-Oh appears in November’s Five-Star Shadow Raids during Pokémon GO’s Tales of Transformation season.

Top counters include Shadow Rampardos, Mega Diancie, and other high-powered Rock-type Pokémon.

Three to four trainers with strong counters and Purified Gems are recommended to defeat Shadow Ho-Oh.

Legendary Shadow Ho-Oh has a Shiny catch rate of about 1 in 20—use Golden Razz or Pinap Berries for best results.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Ho-Oh, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Ho-Oh counters as such:

Shadow Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Ho-Oh can be defeated by three trainers. It may be easier if you and the other players use Purified Gems. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

