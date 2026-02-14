Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Kalos

Shadow Lugia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Kalos event, which is building to the GO Tour Kalos: Global.

Article Summary Shadow Lugia debuts in Five-Star Raids for Pokémon GO’s Road to Kalos event in Precious Paths season.

Find the best Shadow Lugia raid counters, including top Mega, Shadow, and Legendary Pokémon choices.

Up to five skilled trainers can defeat Shadow Lugia; bring six or more for better chances and use Purified Gems.

Legendary Pokémon have a 1 in 20 shiny rate; maximize catch odds with Golden Razz Berries and great throws.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Lugia, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Lugia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Regieleki: Thunder Shock, Thunder Cage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Lugia with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Lugia can be defeated by five trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make the battle significantly easier, but still, be prepared for a fight. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

