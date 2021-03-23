Shadow Man: Remastered Will Be Released Alongside Comic Reboot

Nightdive Studios revealed today that Shadow Man: Remastered now has a very specific release date next month. The company revealed today that they will finally be releasing the remastered version of the 1999 video game on April 15th, 2021. The date was specifically chosen as they will be releasing the game alongside Valiant Entertainment's reboot of the Shadow Man comic book series, which will be coming out on April 28th, 2021. So essentially they're giving you a bit of a history lesson on a couple of different fronts before they dive back into the land of Deadside. You can check out more about the game below.

He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul. The game follows Michael LeRoi, the current holder of the voodoo warrior moniker "Shadow Man", as he battles the forces of darkness attempting to cross-over from their realm into the world of the living. Join Michael as he fights his way through the swamps of Louisiana, the back alleys of New York City, and the dark and terrifying land of Deadside in his mission to keep supernatural threats from invading the land of the living.

Stalk criminals across two worlds. Explore crime scenes in the Louisiana, Swamplands, a New York tenement, a Texas prison, the asylum and many other locales. Send Evil back to darkness, go in armed with high-caliber guns or soul-destroying voodoo powers. Unravel the Mysteries of Deadside. Gather sinister voodoo artifacts in order to solve puzzles. Live the Nightmare with over 40 immersive cut-scenes and hours of in-game speech.

Bonus Content Included: New Free Comic Book Offer, Soundtracks, Map and a 162-page Strategy Guide included with the game (Check your SteamApps/common/ShadowMan/ folder after downloading the game).