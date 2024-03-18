Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChillyRoom, Shadow Of The Depth

Shadow Of The Depth Launches Into Early Access On April 23

Shadow Of The Depth has released a brand new trailer, as the devs have confirmed the game will launch Into Early Access next month.

Article Summary Shadow Of The Depth hits Early Access on April 23 with intense gameplay and art style.

New trailer unveils unique combo-driven combat and dynamic lighting effects in game.

Randomly generated levels with over 140+ abilities ensure fresh experience every play.

Choose from multiple characters, each with special skills, for varied gameplay styles.

Indie game developer and publisher ChillyRoom has revealed the Early Access release date for Shadow Of The Depth. This morning, we got a brand new trailer, briefly teasing a bit of the game and showing off a little more footage, as they revealed April 23 will be the release date. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait and see how much of the game we're going to get.

Shadow of the Depth

Shadow of the Depth features randomly generated levels, which means each new adventure is slightly different from the last. The addition of over 140+ passive abilities empowers players to discover distinct builds for each one of the game's playable characters. Each new venture into the depths will provide unique and exciting possibilities. Each character in Shadow of the Depth features its own distinct array of primary and ultimate skills, underpinned by a myriad of combo options. Rhythmic combos, which task players with carefully timing their button hits, add depth to combat encounters, encouraging the mastering of all five of the game's playable characters. Hand-painted visuals help bring Shadow of the Depth's dark and brooding world to life. Dynamic lighting adds further depth to the world, creating a tangible atmosphere that sits at the heart of every encounter.

Intense hack-and-slash action, seamlessly integrated with Rogue-like elements.

An immersive combat system that brings together various combos and skills, allowing you to experience genuine depth in battles.

Handcrafted dark artistic style, accompanied by vivid dynamic lighting effects.

Multiple outstanding characters for you to choose from, each with unique abilities and characteristics.

Summon companions to provide support during intense battles.

Explore randomly generated dungeons full of challenges, comprising three grand chapters, each culminating in thrilling and tense boss battles.

Gradually unlock talents, acquire and equip runes, and meticulously customize your character to reach the peak of their abilities.

