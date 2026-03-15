Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Angle Games, Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road Releases Ishida Character Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Shadow of the Road as they focus on the game's latest character reveal for Ishida

Article Summary Watch the new Shadow of the Road trailer introducing Ishida, the powerhouse tank and loyal warrior.

Discover Ishida's unique abilities, mixing brutal strength, humor, and emotional loyalty in battle.

Explore feudal Japan with a team of diverse characters, each impacting the outcome of the war.

Shape your story through critical choices and tactical turn-based combat in a samurai steampunk world.

Owlcat Games and Another Angle Games released a brand-new character trailer for Shadow of the Road, as we get a better look at Ishida. The character's primary function is that of a tank, as you have a large and hulking protector over the party that also will provide a little humor at times on the battlefield, as you cross Bakumatsu-Japan. We have more details on the character and the trailer here for you to enjoy, as the game still have no timetable for its release.

Ishida

Ishida "the Boulder" is an impenetrable bastion on the battlefield, protecting his partners both by drawing the enemy's ire and by dishing out huge amounts of damage. His headbutts, bear hugs, fearless charges, and swings of his gigantic nōdachi spell doom not just for human enemies, but also for yōkai and mechs. He's quick to start fights, especially under the influence of sake, and quick to end them — violently. However, despite his short fuse, he is also a warmhearted epicurean and loyal friend.

Shadow of the Road

Set in feudal Japan amidst a fierce rivalry between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the supporters of Emperor Mutsuhito, Shadow of the Road immerses players in a world that combines tradition and modernity, Japanese mythology, and steampunk technology. Leading a diverse group of adventurers through a dynamic, enchanting realm where decisions shape destiny, players must master different characters' various abilities to turn the tides of the war.

Your Story: Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war. Your Choices: Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties.

Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties. Your Team: Take on the role of a master strategist and become an elite team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears, and set them on unique paths.

Take on the role of a master strategist and become an elite team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears, and set them on unique paths. Your Fight: Experience turn-based combat with a samurai tactical vibe. Each team member brings unique abilities to the battlefield, and their personal goals and relationships influence every encounter. Master these dynamics and strategic maneuvers to lead the team to victory.

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