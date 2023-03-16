Shadow Regice Arrives In New Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Event Shiny Meltan returns, Shadow Regice debuts, and Grunts apparently get Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon next week in Pokémon GO!

Two new events will overlap next week in Pokémon GO, and… did we read that right? Shiny Shadow Pokémon from Grunts? Let's take a closer look.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Let's GO 2023 Event:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Special features: Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again during this event. Mystery Boxes will be able to be opened more frequently during the event. Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will be appearing out of region globally. Ditto change up. Ditto will now be able to appear as Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo.

Wild spawns: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns.

Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Panpour, Pansear, Pansage, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo. Trubbish, Galarian Stunfisk, and Goomy will be rare spawns. Field Research encounters: Pansage, Pansear, Panpour

Pansage, Pansear, Panpour Raids: Tier One and Tier Three are not described in the news brief Tier Five: Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Lugia will take over. Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur will be in raids until Tuesday, March 28th at which point Mega Alakazam will take over.

Event bonus: Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan Double Transfer Candy Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon Meltan-themed Collection Challenge Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero will be available to claim until June 1st, 2023 at 10 AM Local time Season 10 Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe remains available



Halfway through the event, a Team GO Rocket Takeover will kick off. Here are the full details for this Pokémon GO event:

Date and time: Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Shadow Legendary: Shadow Regice will be available to encounter after using a Super Rocket Radar, which will be earned through a new Special Research questline, to defeat Giovanni until June 1st, 2023 at 10 AM local time.

Shadow Regice will be available to encounter after using a Super Rocket Radar, which will be earned through a new Special Research questline, to defeat Giovanni until June 1st, 2023 at 10 AM local time. Team GO Rocket Leader Switch-Up: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra will be using different Pokémon which likely means we are getting new Shiny-capable Shadows.

Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra will be using different Pokémon which likely means we are getting new Shiny-capable Shadows. Event bonus: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at Stops and Balloons Use a Charged TM to help your Shadow Pokémon forget the locked Charged Attack Frustration.

New Shadow Pokémon: Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, and Drifloon.

Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, and Drifloon. Big Shiny Shadow news: The Pokémon GO blog says "Also, Pokémon that Trainers rescue from Team GO Rocket Grunts may be Shiny Pokémon—if you're lucky." That… is huge. If that truly means that all of them can now be Shiny-capable, that's a game-changer. I doubt they'd do this in one fell swoop, though…

The Pokémon GO blog says "Also, Pokémon that Trainers rescue from Team GO Rocket Grunts may be Shiny Pokémon—if you're lucky." That… is huge. If that truly means that all of them can now be Shiny-capable, that's a game-changer. I doubt they'd do this in one fell swoop, though… Field Research: Mysterious Components

Mysterious Components 12KM Strange Eggs: These will include Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, and Salandit.