Shadow Regigigas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

It will take more Trainers than you may expect to beat the continent-dragging Regigigas in Pokémon GO when it has been corrupted.

Article Summary Shadow Regigigas headlines Pokémon GO’s Precious Paths Five-Star Shadow Raids this month.

Top counters include Mega Blaziken, Lucario, Keldeo, Terrakion, and other strong Fighters.

Raid requires at least four Trainers; five or more recommended for less optimal teams.

Shadow Regigigas has a 1 in 20 chance to be shiny; use Golden Razz and Great Throws for captures.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regigigas, who will have a stint as the monthly Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Regigigas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regigigas counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Aura Sphere

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Aura Sphere

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Regigigas with efficiency.

Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Kartana: Fury Cutter, Sacred Sword

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Aura Sphere

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Regigigas can be defeated by four trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. Using Purified Gems will help make the battle easier once Shadow Regigigas has become enraged. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

