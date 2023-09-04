Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, Shadow Raids, Zapdos

Shadow Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Shadow Raids are tough, so be sure to use our Shadow Zapdos Raid Guide for Pokémon GO during the current Adventures Abound Season.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Legendary Shadow Zapdos. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Zapdos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Zapdos counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Zapdos with efficiency.

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Mewtwo: Confusion, Ice Beam

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Rock Slide

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Zapdos can be defeated with four in-person trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. Using gems will allow you to use fewer players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Raids is unknown.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

