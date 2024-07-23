Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamera Games, Shapez 2, Tobspr Games

Shapez 2 Announces New Early Access Release Date

Gamera Games have confirmed that Shapez 2 will be released in Early Access on Steam first while they continue work on the sequel.

Article Summary Shapez 2 Early Access launches on Steam on August 15.

Players can build and automate factories in this puzzle game.

Enjoy limitless factory-building with no resources running out.

Features new 3D visuals and improved performance in a new engine.

Indie game developer Tobspr Games and publisher Gamera Games revealed the Early Access release date for the upcoming sequel Shapez 2. Those looking to check it out will be able to do so starting on August 15, as the team has a playable version of the factory building puzzler. It won't be the complete version, but it will have a good chunk of content to keep you busy while they finish the game. Enjoy the latest trailer above as it will be out in about three weeks.

Shapez 2

Shapez 2 is a top-down factory-building game where you extract and process geometric shapes. Each shape is its own set of building blocks that your factories can take apart, stack, paint, and put back together in unique ways. Build and automate to produce distinct shapes and solve the production challenge of each goal. Automate the processing of abstract geometric shapes into more complex ones by cutting, rotating, stacking, painting, and more. Deliver distinct shapes to unlock new technologies and expand your factory's capabilities. Learn, improve, rebuild, and solve logistical challenges to design the most efficient shape production lines. Build in multiple interconnected layers, allowing you to compact and optimize your factories in a whole new dimension. Improve your designs to get the most benefit out of every space platform built and massively increase your production throughput.

Shapez 2 is the purest factory-building game imaginable – all buildings are free, resources never run out, and there are no enemies or time limits. Prepare for a 100% factory-building experience: effortlessly delete, redesign, and rebuild as much as you want, with no penalties, at your own pace. You're always in complete control – whether the messy spaghetti belts you built 4 hours ago could use some improvements or a whole circle factory needs to go, Shapez 2 gives you the tools to do it without limitations. Start your operation from a single asteroid and continuously expand by building new platforms. Unlock new layouts as you progress, and grow from a single belt into a massive multi-station space factory connected by space trains. Design modular blueprintable platforms to build on a massive scale, placing hundreds of buildings with just one click. Performance is very important to us, and with the complete rewrite of Shapez 2 in a new engine, we're doing our best to make sure that massive factories run smoothly – even with the all-new 3D visuals!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!