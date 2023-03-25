Shardpunk: Verminfal To Be Released On PC This April Shardpunk: Verminfal will bring about several different genres into a pixel art game when it drops in mid-April.

Clockwork Pile and Retrovibe confirmed this past week that Shardpunk: Verminfal will be getting released for PC soon, as it has been tagged for April. The game has been tested for a while now as they have taken a combination of turn-based tactical strategy with RPG, survival, and resource management genres and blended them together in a pixel art title. We got more info on it below, as you can get the game on Steam and GOG on April 13th, 2023.

Outrun the horde and survive another day in the war-torn Capital. In Shardpunk: Verminfall, you already lost. Now you need to run for your life while saving as many people and pieces of equipment as possible. Keep on moving and use every skill and item at your disposal to reach the safety of fusion core-operated bunkers. Put together a crew of survivors and use a range of steampunk weapons and bots to scavenge for resources, slow down the horde, and reach safety. Shardpunk: Verminfall mixes turn-based tactical strategy with RPG, survival, and resource management. From battle tactics to the most difficult decisions on who should receive the last medpack or rations, you'll need to take charge and (hopefully) live with its consequences. The Rat Swarm has breached the walls of The Capital and flooded the city with its vermin horde. Push through three districts with progressively more vicious enemies, rising emergency levels, and supplies that dry up like blood from a knife wound. Constantly on the move, you'll scavenge bodies and resource crates risking that with each detour the rats are getting closer…

XCOM meets Darkest Dungeon as Shardpunk: Verminfall combines turn-based tactical battles with the hard choices made at the bunker.

Grid-based levels that are open for exploration and full of tactical possibilities while you run from the endless hordes of rats.

A motley crew of characters to build your team, each one with unique abilities, equipment, perks, and shortcomings that affect their mates.

Steampunk arsenal and technologies to use in battle that also requires mending and cooling, so they don't backfire on you in the middle of the fight.

Variety of resources to scavenge, upgrades to unlock, and equipment to craft.

Detailed pixel art visuals that set the victorian mood and feast your eyes with fusion-core explosions.