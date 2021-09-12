Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals The New Nahobino Trailer

Atlus has revealed a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V this past week as we get to check out the fresh Nahobino trailer. Like the previous trailers, you get bits and pieces of what's going on but not the entire picture, as the team is showing off the Netherworld and might of the Nahobino in this latest reveal. You can check out the trailer and more info about the game below as it will eventually be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 12th, 2021.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at…but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world.

Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last.

Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle.

Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shin Megami Tensei V — Nahobino Trailer | Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/4c0Z87mVpxg)