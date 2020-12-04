Shining Fates Brings Japan's Shiny Star V to English Pokémon TCG

Some truly spicy news has set off major buzz within the Pokémon Trading Card Game community. Information about a new special set of Pokémon cards has begun to leak online. This set, which will print the currently insanely popular "Shiny Star V" Japanese set in English for the first time, pays homage to two of the most iconic modern Pokémon TCG expansions: Shining Legends and Hidden Fates. Here's what we know so far, ahead of the official announcement, about the upcoming release of Shining Fates from the Pokémon TCG.

Pokémon TCG fans will likely be familiar with the Japanese set Shiny Star V, as it has been a major part of viral unopening videos by popular content creators Leonhart, Randolph, UnlistedLeaf, Mystic7, and more. This set has garnered international attention, even during the surge in popularity focused on the English-language Pokémon TCG expansion Vivid Voltage, because of the inclusion of Shiny Vault subset which features Shiny Pokémon.

Now, the English-language version of this special Pokémon TCG set, which will debut in February 2021, pays homage to two previous series that did the same, Shining Legends and Hidden Fates. This is expected to set off another major wave of collector frenzy and speculator interest. We'll get more into product specs when the official announcement comes out, but here's what we know we can expect:

Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box: 10 packs, the Eevee VMAX promo card pictured above, Gigantamax Eevee card sleeves, and all of the other bonus items such as the collector's box, dice, and more that comes with these epic boxes. To say this is expected to be a hot item is an understatement.

Mad Party Pin Collections that will feature Bunnelby, Dedenne, Galarian Mr. Rime, and Polteageist promo cards. Each different set will feature three packs and an enamel pin to match the pack's themed Pokémon.

Shining Fates Pikachu V Box: Pikachu V in standard and oversize style, four packs of Shining Fates.

Elegoss V, Boltund V, and Cramorant V tins will each come with a V foil card and six-packs of Shining Fates.

Let the hype begin!