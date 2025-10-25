Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Lizardcube, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Adds Goro Majima To The Villains Stage

Goro Majima from Yakuza was revealed as the third guest villain from SEGA's library of characters to join Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

The highly anticipated DLC will feature Majima alongside Dr. Eggman and Death Adder in 2026.

Experience classic ninja action with Joe Musashi in a hand-drawn 2D platformer from Lizardcube.

Unleash ninja arts, conquer new stages, master combos, and unveil hidden secrets on your quest for revenge.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube recently revealed the third guest villain coming to Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as Goro Majima from the Yakuza series will join the game. The character will join Dr. Eggman and Death Adder as part of the eventual SEGA Villains Stage DLC that will be out sometime in 2026. There's no trailer or even specific info on what to expect from him, just a notioce of something to look forward to when it arrives.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

