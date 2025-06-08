Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Lizardcube, Shinobi, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Drops New Combat Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as we get a better look at the game's combat systems and fighting mechanics

Article Summary Watch the new Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance trailer showcasing the game’s fast-paced combat mechanics.

Take control of legendary ninja Joe Musashi on a quest for vengeance against Lord Ruse and ENE Corp.

Master the ninja arts with dynamic combos, Ninjutsu skills, amulets, and powerful weapon upgrades.

Explore hand-drawn 2D action platforming across over a dozen unique, challenging stages.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube released another new trailer this week for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, this time putting a highlight on the game's combat. The trailer is about 90 seconds long, but in that time, they pack a ton of info about how you'll fight enemies and the abilities at your disposal, as well as how many of the mechanics in the game will work as you'll chain attacks together in various ways to overcome many challenges. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released on August 28, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

