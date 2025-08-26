Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Lizardcube, Shinobi, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as the game will be released for PC and consoles later this week

Article Summary Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance launches this week on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Watch the official launch trailer featuring fast-paced gameplay and intense ninja action.

Play as Joe Musashi, seeking revenge after his village is destroyed by Lord Ruse and ENE Corp.

Master ninja arts, discover new abilities, and explore striking hand-drawn 2D levels.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube have dropped one last trailer for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as we got the official launch trailer before the game comes out. This is basically a final sizzle reel for the game with about a minute and a half worth of in-game footage, trying to get you to check the game out. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be out on PC via Steam and all three major consoles on August 29, 2025.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

