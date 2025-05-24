Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Lizardcube, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Releases New Video About Neo City

Get a better look at the main setting for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as tghe latest video shows off Neo City and more of the gameplay

Article Summary Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance unveils an in-depth video tour of its main setting, Neo City

Hand-drawn level design by Lizardcube brings a vibrant new look to classic Shinobi gameplay

Play as Joe Musashi using ninja arts, amulets, and powerful weapons on a quest for revenge

Explore over a dozen unique stages filled with challenges, secrets, and modernized ninja action

SEGA, along with developer Lizardcube, has released a new video for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, giving a better look at the game's setting, Neo City. The video gives players a better look at one of the game's more vibrant stages, as we get to see some of the visually stunning hand-drawn level that was created by the team. As you can see, they have gone out of their way to provide a modernized version of some of the arcade classic levels, as the series harkens back to its roots to a degree while also forging ahead with a new design and story for modern platforms. Enjoy the trailer, along with the other videos they've released (which we have for you down below), as the game is still set to be released on August 28, 2025 for PC and all three major consoles.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!