Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Unveils New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as SEGA has revealed the official story trailer, revealing the main narrative

Article Summary Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance story trailer reveals Joe Musashi’s quest for vengeance and clan’s tragedy.

Battle Lord Ruse and ENE Corp, who wield dark powers and threaten Musashi’s quest for justice.

Classic Shinobi gameplay returns with unique hand-drawn visuals and intense 2D platforming action.

Master ninja arts, unleash combos, and explore over a dozen stylized stages filled with secrets.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube released a new trailer this week for Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as we got the official story trailer this time around. The trailer gives a brief rundown of what happened to Joe Musashi and the Oboro Clan, as he now seeks revenge against Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on August 28, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

