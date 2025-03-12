Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Bruxish, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Shiny Bruxish Debuts in Pokémon GO for Festival of Colors 2025

The new season of Pokémon GO, Might & Mastery, will include the release of some new species and Shinies, including Bruxish in a new event.

Article Summary Shiny Bruxish debuts in Pokémon GO during Festival of Colors 2025, adding excitement to the event.

Catch colorful wild Spawns, including Shiny-capable Drowzee, Magikarp, Natu, Aipom, and more.

Enjoy event bonuses like extended Lures & Incense, photobombs with Smeargle, and PokéStop surprises.

Participate in raids featuring Eeveelutions, Tapu Koko, and Mega Swampert; complete special Timed Research.

This year's Festival of Colors event brings a new Shiny to Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Festival of Colors event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Bruxish will be available in its Shiny form for the first time.

Bruxish will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Drowzee (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Natu (can be Shiny), Aipom (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Bruxish (can be Shiny), and Flabébé (can be Shiny). Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas If you're lucky, you might encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what region you're in.

Drowzee (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Natu (can be Shiny), Aipom (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Bruxish (can be Shiny), and Flabébé (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Check it out! Trainers will find a colorful surprise around PokéStops when they get close to them. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Bruxish will appear more frequently when Trainers use Incense. GO Snapshot Photobombs with Shiny-capable Smeargle. Niantic says: "Please note that Smeargle will appear in snapshots a limited number of times. Shiny Smeargle will not appear after the event, but it might return in future events." Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours. Field Research will lead to encounters with event-themed Pokémon PokéStop Showcases Regional bonuses for Trainers in India, including: Branching Timed Research One-Star raids featuring Pikachu wearing a kurta One additional Candy for catching Pokémon in raids

Raids: Three-Star Raids: Eeveelutions! Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon Five-Star Raids: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Swampert (can be Shiny)

Timed Research: There will be two questlines. One free, one paid. Free Timed Research includes: One Incense Four Rare Candies Encounters with event-themed Pokémon And more! Niantic notes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time." A $2USD Paid Timed Research includes: Two Lure Modules Four Incense 2,000 Stardust Encounters with Bruxish Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

There will be two questlines. One free, one paid.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!