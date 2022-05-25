Shiny Combee & Shiny Panpour Come To Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Seattle

The Pokémon GO Fest 2022 announcements continue. With the global remote GO Fest 2022 now just a week and a half away, Niantic has revealed details for yet another in-person event. Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle will take place in Seattle, Washington, and Seattle Center Park from Friday, July 22, 2022, to Sunday, July 24, 2022, with trainers who purchase tickets splitting their day between event experiences in the park and in the larger city of downtown Seattle. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle now that tickets are on sale:

Tickets: On sale here.

On sale here. Shiny releases: Two! We're getting Shiny Panpour and Shiny Combee.

Two! We're getting Shiny Panpour and Shiny Combee. Park experiences include the following: Special Research: Just like the other in-person GO Fest 2022 events, trainers will complete this questline to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin. Habitats: Cloud Sanctuary, The Oasis, Dreamy Mindscape, Electric Garden. One of these will be unique to Seattle. Trading Post & Battle Grounds: Niantic has announced that Trainers will be able to visit the Trading Post, a location to trade with Trainers at the event, or even challenge them to battle at a specified Battle Post for PVP fans. Trading will have a buff for the event, as Trainers will be able to make up to six Special Trades during the park event experience. It is also noted that all trades made during the park event experience will also have a reduced Stardust cost. Exclusive GO Fest shirt: Niantic writes "A special version of the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 T-shirt will be available exclusively at this and other in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events."

Citywide experiences include the following: Mysterious species drop: Niantic teases us the same way with this one as they did previous GO Fest announcements. They say that a second Special Research questline will feature an encounter with a Pokémon that has yet to appear in Pokémon GO. Wild spawns: Pokémon from all of the Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle habitats are set to appear in the wild in the city. Free Raid Passes: Up to nine in-person Raid Passes can be earned from Gym spins. Team GO Rocket: Increased balloon encounters and double Mysterious Components suggests that there will be a Shadowy element to this event as well.

