Shiny Druddigon Debuts Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

Details have been announced for the highly anticipated Dragonspiral Descent event in Pokémon GO. As I predicted, this Unova-inspired event will bring forth the arrival of Druddigon in the game… but there is something about its arrival that no one saw coming. Let's get into the details.

Druddigon will indeed arrive in Pokémon GO for tomorrow's Dragonspiral Descent event, and it will be the first species in a very long time to debut in the game with its Shiny form already available. Here are the full details for this impending event:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New species: Druddigon

Shiny release: Druddigon

Collection challenge: Rewards 1000 XP, 3000 Stardust, and a Druddigon encounter

Wild spawns: Vulpix Seel Dratini Mareep Sneasel Trapinch Blitzle Darumaka Dragonair Vibrava Deino

Raids: Tier One: Tynamo Litwick Cubchoo Golett Deino Tier Three: Electabuzz Magmar Lapras Dragonite Druddigon Tier Five and Mega Raids will not be impacted by the event

Field research encounters: Dratini, Sneasel, Druddigon, Deino

Special bundle: Throughout the event, there'll be a special one-time-purchase Event Box available for 175 PokéCoins, featuring three Remote Raid Passes.

While some may not like the fact that it seems Druddigon will be someone to raid for, I'm wondering if that points to a higher Shiny rate. We do get an encounter via the Collection Challenge so it isn't confirmed to have the raid/Egg exclusive Shiny rate like Shinx, Timburr, Absol, and others, but those Pokémon have all later on been encounterable in some ways as well. Let's keep an eye on Druddigon reports and see if we can determine if this Pokémon is going to have its Shiny boosted or not.

Outside of the Druddigon feature in Pokémon GO, I think this is an exciting event based on the availability of Deino. It is likely to still be quite rare, but we will have multiple ways to encounter this highly sought-after Pokémon.