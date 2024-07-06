Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Ducklett, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Shiny Ducklett Debuts In New Pokémon GO Event

Ducklett gets its global Shiny release in a new Pokémon GO event tying into the on-location GO Fest: New York City event this week.

Article Summary Shiny Ducklett debuts globally during Pokémon GO Fest: NYC event.

Event runs from July 6-9, featuring wild and incense-only spawns.

Event-themed Field Research and special Incense-exclusive appearances.

Buy Timed Research for $1.99 for exclusive tasks and rewards.

Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global is quickly approaching, but don't forget that there is one more on-location, in-person event happening before the remote version of the event. Pokémon GO Fest 2024: New York City is happening this weekend. However, not everyone can make it. The new Shiny Pokémon released during the event, Shiny Ducklett, will also be available globally as part of the tie-in event Aquatic Paradise now live.

Here's what's happening for the Spelunker's Cove event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Ducklett gets it Shiny release. It can be found in the wild and in ticketed Timed Research.

Ducklett gets it Shiny release. It can be found in the wild and in ticketed Timed Research. Wild Spawns: Horsea (can be Shiny), Staryu (can be Shiny), Wingull (can be Shiny), Corphish (can be Shiny), Clamperl (can be Shiny), Ducklett (can be Shiny), and Frillish (can be Shiny).

Horsea (can be Shiny), Staryu (can be Shiny), Wingull (can be Shiny), Corphish (can be Shiny), Clamperl (can be Shiny), Ducklett (can be Shiny), and Frillish (can be Shiny). Incense-only Spawns: Shellder (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Finneon (can be Shiny), and Frillish (can be Shiny). Now, note that Frillish was also listed by Niantic in the Wild Spawns area… so this could either be a mistake, or perhaps only one gender of Frillish will be wild, and the other will be Incense-exclusive.

Shellder (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Finneon (can be Shiny), and Frillish (can be Shiny). Now, note that Frillish was also listed by Niantic in the Wild Spawns area… so this could either be a mistake, or perhaps only one gender of Frillish will be wild, and the other will be Incense-exclusive. Event bonuses: Collection Challenge Increased chance of encountering event Pokémon from Incense 2× XP for catching Pokémon Incense-exclusive Pokémon appearances

Field Research: Encounters include Corphish (can be Shiny), Clamperl (can be Shiny), Finneon (can be Shiny), and Frillish (can be Shiny).

Encounters include Corphish (can be Shiny), Clamperl (can be Shiny), Finneon (can be Shiny), and Frillish (can be Shiny). Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Timed Research will also be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and catching Pokémon: Encounters with Ducklett; 4 Lucky Eggs; 2 Incense; 20 Ducklett Candy. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

