Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mienfoo, pokemon, Shared Skies

Shiny Mienfoo Debuts In Battle-Themed Pokémon GO Event

Pokémon GO celebrates the 2024 Pokémon World Championships with a special tie-in event featuring the Shiny release of Mienfoo.

Article Summary Shiny Mienfoo debuts in Pokémon GO during the 2024 World Championships event from August 16 to 20.

Event features World Championships 2024 Pikachu, special moves for evolved Pokémon, and multiple event bonuses.

Wild spawns include Shiny-capable Mankey, Lickitung, Marill, Paldean Wooper, and more.

Participate in themed raids, Shadow Raids, and paid Timed Research for exclusive encounters and rewards.

Shiny Mienfoo makes its debut in Pokémon GO, but how can you get it? It all ties into the upcoming 2024 Pokémon World Championships.

Niantic writes:

Crowning a World Champion! The 2024 Pokémon World Championships will take place from August 16 to 18, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The top qualifying Pokémon GO players from around the globe will compete to determine who will be crowned the 2024 Pokémon GO World Champion! Among other prizes, the Pokémon GO World Champion will receive an in-game World Champion 2024 outfit and pose! Tune in to watch live!

Tune in and watch all the action beginning at 9:00 a.m. HST each day! English Stream: Day 1: Pokémon GO Twitch Channel

Day 2: Pokémon GO Twitch Channel

Day 3: Pokémon Twitch Channel

Here's what's happening for the 2024 Pokémon World Championships tie-in event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, August 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, August 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: While no new species debut this event, we will get a new costumed Pokémon with World Championships 2024 Pikachu, which can be encountered in its Shiny form.

While no new species debut this event, we will get a new costumed Pokémon with World Championships 2024 Pikachu, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. Shiny release: Mienfoo will be available in its Shiny form for the first time.

Mienfoo will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Mankey (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Paldean Wooper (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Fletchling (can be Shiny), Grubbin (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), and Carbink. Rare spawns include Skarmory (can be Shiny).

Mankey (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Paldean Wooper (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Fletchling (can be Shiny), Grubbin (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), and Carbink. Rare spawns include Skarmory (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Up to five Special Trades can be made each day. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species Special Attacks: Catch Lickitung that know Body Slam Catch Mienfoo that know High Jump Kick Evolve Wooper into a Quagsire that knows Aqua Tail Evolve Swablu into an Altaria that knows Moonblast Evolve Grubbin into a Charjabug that knows Volt Switch Evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate

GO Battle League Bonuses: 4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.) The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20 (for a total of 100 battles) from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include a wig avatar item inspired by Lana. Pokémon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP. Great League, Ultra League, Master League, and Catch Up: Great League Edition active

Raids: Tier One: World Championships 2024 Pikachu (can be Shiny), Mienfoo (can be Shiny) Tier Three: Lickitung (can be Shiny), Galarian Stunfisk (can be Shiny), and Diggersby

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Magnemite (can be Shiny), Shadow Dratini (can be Shiny), Shadow Gligar (can be Shiny) Tier Three: Shadow Sableye (can be Shiny), Shadow Kirlia, Shadow Wobbuffet

Field Research: Encounters include World Championships 2024 Pikachu, Swablu, Mienfoo, and Mareani. All can be Shiny.

Encounters include World Championships 2024 Pikachu, Swablu, Mienfoo, and Mareani. All can be Shiny. Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: One Premium Battle Pass; 25,000 Stardust; Encounters with event-themed Pokémon such as Azumarill, Vigoroth, Cresselia, and more! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!