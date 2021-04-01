Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 18

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Fighting-types.

Rolycoly, Carkol, Coalossal: This is another case where the Shiny version of a Pokémon doesn't change very much, but it's not nearly as bad as with Galarian Farfetch'd. Galarian Farfetch'd and Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd are pretty much the meme of two Spider-Men pointing at each other. Rolycoly, Carkoal, and Coalossal are normally coal black with an orange glow. Here, they're grey-blue with a reddish-orange glow. I don't necessarily think they were the most compelling Shinies to take up three slots in Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates' sweepingly huge Shiny Vault, but hey — I can't say I wasn't excited when I pulled Rolycoly.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!