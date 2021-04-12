Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 29

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, move into the Full Art Shinies, which are considered the best kind cards to pull in the entire set.

Rillaboom V: In the current Sword & Shield era, Pokémon V cards (yeah… I know) are the current equivalent of the GX cards from the Sun & Moon era and EX cards from Black & White and XY. In Shining Fates, they show a Full Art, textured version of the Pokémon in its Shiny form.

Rillaboom VMAX: VMAX are Full Art cards that show a Pokémon in either its Dynamax or Gigantamax form. Shiny Rillaboom VMAX is a nice-looking card even if Rillaboom's color palette isn't exactly stunning. The texture on the VMAXs, I feel, is a step-up over the Full Art Shiny GX cards from Hidden Fates, with much more detail on the texture that makes it seem as if the card is producing its own light.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues with the set's Full Arts!